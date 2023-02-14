NFT (NFT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $127.67

NFT (NFT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. NFT has a market cap of $546,821.76 and $127.67 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010325 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031123 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00044594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002029 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00019792 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00220165 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002910 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01440863 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $30.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.