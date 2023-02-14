NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Short Interest Update

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 404,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 85,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $438,172.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 908,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,798.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 85,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $438,172.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 908,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,798.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $26,621.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 694,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,854. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 196,826 shares of company stock valued at $967,844. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGM. B. Riley reduced their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. 244,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,506. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $404.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.