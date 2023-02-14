NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Short Interest Update

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 404,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.
Insider Activity
In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 85,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $438,172.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 908,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,798.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 85,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $438,172.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 908,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,798.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $26,621.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 694,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,854. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 196,826 shares of company stock valued at $967,844. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. 244,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,506. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $404.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.
Featured Articles
