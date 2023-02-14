Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the January 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 991,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,455,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,006,883,000 after acquiring an additional 248,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,056 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,233,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,612,000 after purchasing an additional 566,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 48.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,233,000 after buying an additional 440,043 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NTRS traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.33. 924,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,580. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $127.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.22. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.05.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.