Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Short Interest Up 19.3% in January

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 18,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $513,132.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,944,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,529,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $65,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 18,300 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $513,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,944,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,529,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,743 over the last 90 days. 15.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Nuvalent by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 35.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Nuvalent Price Performance
Shares of NUVL stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 308,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,210. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94. Nuvalent has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43.
Nuvalent Company Profile
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.
