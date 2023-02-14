Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Short Interest Up 19.3% in January

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 18,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $513,132.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,944,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,529,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $65,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 18,300 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $513,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,944,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,529,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,743 over the last 90 days. 15.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Nuvalent by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 35.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NUVL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush started coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NUVL stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 308,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,210. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94. Nuvalent has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

