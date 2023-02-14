OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the January 15th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 390.0 days.

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $51.53 during midday trading on Tuesday. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.39.

OMV AG engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil & gas, and the provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

