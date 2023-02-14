OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the January 15th total of 135,500 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 402,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in OpGen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the third quarter worth $1,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ OPGN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. 203,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,057. OpGen has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.19.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. The firm’s also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improving patient outcomes, and decreasing the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

