Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Short Interest Up 21.7% in January

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 24,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ostin Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ostin Technology Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Ostin Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Ostin Technology Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,699. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. Ostin Technology Group has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $47.79.

Ostin Technology Group Company Profile

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. The company offers TFT-LCD solutions for drive IC, TCON board, and power supply applications; back light systems and special modules; LC display modules, touch panel modules, and smart display terminals; and polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.

