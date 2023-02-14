Park West Asset Management Llc Purchases 474,220 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 474,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,166,581.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,569,083 shares in the company, valued at $25,999,944.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Park West Asset Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 407,874 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $942,188.94.

On Monday, January 23rd, Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 530,750 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,950.00.

Shares of Porch Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. 874,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,632. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

PRCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,198,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $81,000.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

