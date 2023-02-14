Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Short Interest Up 20.3% in January

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,740,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 12,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,393,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 2.31. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $20.53.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.84%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTEN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.
Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
