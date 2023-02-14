PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) CEO David A. Lorber Buys 823 Shares

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) CEO David A. Lorber acquired 823 shares of PhenixFIN stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $29,298.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,135.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PFX stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $36.30. 6,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12. PhenixFIN Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. PhenixFIN had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PhenixFIN Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PhenixFIN stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PhenixFIN Co. ( NYSE:PFX Get Rating ) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. PhenixFIN accounts for about 2.2% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned 4.15% of PhenixFIN worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

