PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) CEO David A. Lorber Buys 823 Shares

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) CEO David A. Lorber acquired 823 shares of PhenixFIN stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $29,298.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,135.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of PFX stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $36.30. 6,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12. PhenixFIN Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.
PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. PhenixFIN had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PhenixFIN Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.
Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.
