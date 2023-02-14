PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the January 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMF. Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 627,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 498,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 112,818 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 405,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 144,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

PMF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.49. 35,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,474. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

