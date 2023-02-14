Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Short Interest Update

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,800 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 259,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Potbelly from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Potbelly by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Potbelly by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Potbelly by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Potbelly by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Potbelly by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBPB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.44. 73,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,416. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

