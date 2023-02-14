Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 724,700 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 594,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 6,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $144,689.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,775.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Primoris Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Primoris Services by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after buying an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.60. 240,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

