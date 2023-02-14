Request (REQ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.22 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $102.61 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00044477 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001983 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00019739 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00220144 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

