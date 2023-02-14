Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Sells $14,885.98 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) insider Joseph Shulman sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $14,885.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,520.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.27. 292,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,029. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 170,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $711,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $554,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on RYTM. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

