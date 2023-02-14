Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) CEO Jason R. Whitaker Sells 12,039 Shares

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $301,817.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,972 shares in the company, valued at $11,656,848.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 1.9 %

SHLS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,240. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.37 and a beta of 2.14. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 453.46%. The company had revenue of $90.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several analysts have recently commented on SHLS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

