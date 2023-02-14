Short Interest in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expands By 23.4%

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Impinj Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PI stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.98. 570,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,140. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -131.23, a PEG ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $142.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.79.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $33,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,794.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $33,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,794.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 612 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $67,191.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,591 shares in the company, valued at $31,135,455.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,149 shares of company stock worth $47,976,005 in the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after acquiring an additional 153,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Impinj by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 76.2% in the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 325,756 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

