Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Increases By 52.0%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the January 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISHG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.80. 2,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,688. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.76. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $63.26 and a one year high of $77.55.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,970,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,532,000. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $529,000.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

