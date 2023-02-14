Short Interest in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Declines By 24.8%

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,700 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 489,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of MSGS stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.66. The company had a trading volume of 137,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,998. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 84.53 and a beta of 0.86. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $189.55.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $353.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,054.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 218,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after acquiring an additional 199,593 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2,091.8% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 104,193 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,408.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 92,409 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $15,262,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 446,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

