Short Interest in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Grows By 18.0%

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Midatech Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ:MTP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. 47,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,630. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. Midatech Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $5.30.
Midatech Pharma Company Profile
