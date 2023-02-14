Short Interest in Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Expands By 21.5%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nedbank Group Stock Performance

Nedbank Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,643. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. Nedbank Group has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $16.95.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking, Wealth, Centre, and Africa Regions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking, and market solutions.

