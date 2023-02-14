Short Interest in Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Expands By 21.5%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nedbank Group Stock Performance
Nedbank Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,643. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. Nedbank Group has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $16.95.
Nedbank Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nedbank Group (NDBKY)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.