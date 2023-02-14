Short Interest in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Increases By 54.8%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the January 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
JRI traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,807. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $15.60.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
