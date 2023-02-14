Short Interest in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Increases By 54.8%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the January 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

JRI traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,807. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

