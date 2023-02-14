Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Declines By 29.9%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 908,400 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 1,295,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,009.3 days.
Orbia Advance Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MXCHF remained flat at $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. Orbia Advance has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $2.75.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
