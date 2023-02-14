Short Interest in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Drops By 26.5%

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the January 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $77,684.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,963.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Q2 Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of QTWO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.67. 392,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,890. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Q2 has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $67.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.92.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

