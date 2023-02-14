STASIS EURO Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $133.19 million and approximately $267,567.40 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00004853 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

