Substratum Price Up 10.5% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $409,168.96 and approximately $61.54 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00044625 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002039 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00019777 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00220268 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00108975 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $95.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

