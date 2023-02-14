Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Short Interest Down 22.4% in January

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the January 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Unum Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 145,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 78,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,925. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

