Vertcoin Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $10.99 million and $46,873.10 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,111.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.25 or 0.00430799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00094691 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.00 or 0.00710097 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.90 or 0.00569431 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,114,997 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

