Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the January 15th total of 11,930,000 shares. Approximately 27.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Vivint Smart Home Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,788,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,021. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.97. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivint Smart Home

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter valued at $22,686,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter valued at $1,427,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VVNT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

