Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the January 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 902,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.0 %

WCN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.68. 871,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,827. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.62. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

About Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

