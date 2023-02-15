Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($6.49) Per Share

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Accolade in a report released on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($6.49) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($6.51). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accolade’s current full-year earnings is ($6.49) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accolade’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 129.59%. The company had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACCD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Accolade stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. Accolade has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $874.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Accolade by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

