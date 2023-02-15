Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.25

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $3.18. Accuray shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 414,771 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.78 million, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26.
Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.28 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.
