Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.25

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $3.18. Accuray shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 414,771 shares trading hands.

Accuray Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.78 million, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.28 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Accuray Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accuray by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,651,000 after purchasing an additional 114,036 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accuray by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,104,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,759,000 after buying an additional 167,747 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 8.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,246,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 387,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,505,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after buying an additional 117,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 1.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,732,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 60,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

