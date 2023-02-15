ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the January 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance

ACSAY opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $6.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

