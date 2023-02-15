AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.33. Approximately 66,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 134,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$3.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AcuityAds from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

AcuityAds Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$147.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AcuityAds Company Profile

In related news, Director Roger Dent purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,874.

(Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Articles

