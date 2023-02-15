Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives $50.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

AGIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

AGIO stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,391.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,175.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

