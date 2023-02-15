AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Trading 0.1% Higher

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.33 and last traded at $21.31. 25,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 36,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.
AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24.
AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were given a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Company Profile
AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGNC Investment (AGNCP)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.