AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Trading 0.1% Higher

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.33 and last traded at $21.31. 25,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 36,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were given a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGNC Investment stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:AGNCP Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 366,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,054,000.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

