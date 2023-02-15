Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,142,300 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the January 15th total of 1,700,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,142.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AICAF opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Air China has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.
Separately, HSBC upgraded Air China from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.
Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.
