Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

AAU stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAU. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

