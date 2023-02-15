Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Posts Earnings Results

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Amedisys updated its FY23 guidance to $4.13-$4.36 EPS.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $96.87. 527,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $79.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

