Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

AMRC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ameresco by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $862,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 297,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 12,806 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Stock Performance

About Ameresco

Shares of AMRC opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average of $62.82. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.