Ampleforth Governance Token Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be bought for about $3.94 or 0.00017299 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $59.56 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth Governance Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.00432232 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,488.95 or 0.28627858 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,120,787 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.