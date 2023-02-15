Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:LEND) Shares Down 1.8%

Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:LEND – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.28. 4,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 2,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.
Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF (LEND)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.