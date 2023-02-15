Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.08)-$(0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $64-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.46 million. Amplitude also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.16)-$(0.11) EPS.

Amplitude Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of AMPL stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 911,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,159. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $43.81.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMPL shares. UBS Group cut Amplitude from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Amplitude from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut Amplitude from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 967,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 967,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $48,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,129 shares of company stock valued at $314,889 in the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amplitude by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amplitude by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.