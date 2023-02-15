Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $758,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,025 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,715,000 after buying an additional 1,193,676 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $3.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.01. The company had a trading volume of 636,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.14. The company has a market cap of $351.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

