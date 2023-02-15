Analysts Set Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Target Price at $31.00

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
Several analysts have weighed in on ACRS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $59,268.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,993.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,267 shares of company stock worth $519,919 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $883.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $18.96.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.
