Analysts Set Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Target Price at $31.00

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACRS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $59,268.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,993.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,267 shares of company stock worth $519,919 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 405,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 33,061 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,177,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $883.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $18.96.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Featured Stories

