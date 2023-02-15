Analysts Set Expectations for Ralph Lauren Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ralph Lauren in a research note issued on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will earn $8.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.64. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Shares of RL opened at $122.12 on Monday. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,832 shares in the company, valued at $26,499,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 112.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

