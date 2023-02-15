Analysts’ Upgrades for February 14th (ACN, ADP, CTRN, CVCO, HDSN, HUBG, PRLB, SAIC, SAP, SIG)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, February 14th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

