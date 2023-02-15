AO World (LON:AO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $60.24

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.24 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 65.20 ($0.79). AO World shares last traded at GBX 61.95 ($0.75), with a volume of 491,951 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

AO World Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 60.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.85. The company has a market cap of £348.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.12.

Insider Activity

AO World Company Profile

In other news, insider John Roberts bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £5,124 ($6,219.96).

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

