Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 762,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of APVO stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $7.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

