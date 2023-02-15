ASD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.83 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0571 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $37.74 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00044482 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00028023 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001902 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00018457 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003973 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00216237 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,619.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05182681 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,597,372.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

